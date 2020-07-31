Madelaine Petsch works out for her mental health.

The 'Riverdale' actress insisted that her fitness routine has nothing to do with her weight or looking good but it is vital in helping to manage her anxiety.

Madelaine told WWD: ''It's about mind, body and soul. Working out plays a huge part in my mental and emotional health, as well as my physical health....As long as you feel good, that's all that really matters to me. I'm not somebody who's checking the scale every day or going to the gym to look different or be a smaller size. To me, it's about the way that I feel about myself when I go and how it helps my mental health and my anxiety.''

The 25-year-old actress has collaborated with Fabletics on a new apparel line and revealed the company gave her creative control over the project.

She said: ''[The Fabletics team was] so willing to work with me and let me be super hands on, because I'm kind of annoying when I design stuff. Sometimes when you work with companies, you never know if they're going to expect me to just slap my name on something that they did. You never know when you walk into a brand deal. So I was really happy to hear that they wanted me to have as much input as I wanted, and I wanted all the input.''