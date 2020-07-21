Raven-Symoné has admitted she is loving being more of an open-book with her fans since getting married to Miranda Pearman-Maday.
The 'Raven's Home' star has largely kept her private life out of the limelight, but since secretly tying the knot with Miranda, 32, she's loved sharing snippets of her world on social media.
The 34-year-old actress also admitted that behind closed doors she has her ''own personal challenges and demons'' and she's not always ''super fun''.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I've been very private with my personal life, give or take, like, one or two [situations], and I've just opened up.
''We have conversations, [we] post, and it feels good to be able to share a little bit more of my life to the world.
''I am a very complicated lady.
''I laugh right now, I'm super fun ... but you shut the camera off, you close the door, and I have my own personal challenges and demons.
''A lot of the times you find someone that's only looking for that person that they see in the industry, or they're using you for something, or things of that nature.''
Raven gushed about how thankful she is that her spouse ''challenges'' her ''every day'' and keeps her ego in check.
She added: ''My babes, she's independent. She's self-sufficient and she challenges me every day.
''She's like, 'You know, you ain't that special,' and I'm like, 'Ooh, say it again.' Like I need that; I need somebody to bring that ego check in every now and then.
''We have conversations on a regular day and Miranda knows this for me, I'm moody.
''I'm definitely very interesting with my convos and she's right there with me, goes toe-to-toe.''
Asked what married life feels like, she quipped: ''It's like a hot toddy in winter, honey! It's so good.''
The loved-up pair tied the knot in the garden of 'Grey's Anatomy' star Debbie Allen's home last month, and had the wedding officiated by their friend Erica Summers.
The happy couple were an hour late to their own wedding, but the ceremony was ''perfect''.
Miranda said recently: ''It was joyful, intimate, filled with laughter, great food, music and a last-minute peanut butter delivery for me - all things I know my future with Raven will hold. I feel so grateful to be doing life with my love!''
