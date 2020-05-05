Iskra Lawrence has endured the ''most challenging'' two weeks of her life since welcoming her first child.

The 29-year-old model and her boyfriend Philip Payne became proud parents of their first child together last month, and whilst Iskra ''could not be happier or more grateful'' to be a mother, she has admitted she's found the last two weeks difficult.

Iskra revealed her tot - whose gender and name are not known to the public - has been battling colic, which causes a health baby to cry frequently for a prolonged period of time, and said the stress of being a new mother has taken its toll on her body.

Posting a lengthy message on Instagram, she wrote: ''I'm prefacing this post by saying I could not be happier or more grateful and I'm highly aware that I'm super lucky to be able to conceive naturally and that myself and baby are healthy.

''But I really want to share all the realness of my journey since becoming a momma because these two weeks have felt like the most challenging of my life. I never imagined how much my wonderful tiny human struggling with colic would affect me and all of the postpartum changes.

''I felt so much more prepared for pregnancy and even though I had great advice and read up on newborns, NOTHING could have gotten me ready emotional and mentally to see the love of our lives screaming, bright red, whole body tense and seemingly in discomfort for hours a day and not getting enough sleep.

''Even though you've catered to all their needs (breast feeding, changing diapers and all the love, cuddles and attention you can give) (sic)''

The blonde beauty went on to praise her boyfriend Philip for being ''the best team mate'' she could ask for.

She added: ''I must have ordered every product that says it can soothe colicky babies (I feel so privileged to be able to afford that luxury) as well as the most patient incredible daddy @philipapayne who I can't put into words because I'll cry but is the best team mate I could have dreamt of. (sic)''

Iskra closed her post by asking her followers for tips on how to ease colic in babies, and revealed her tot's initials are A.M.P.

She wrote: ''Baby A.M.P is our dream come true and we know it's going to get easier with time.

''I hope by sharing my struggles and being vulnerable some of you going through it feel less alone and know it's ok to not be ok.

''Also any colic advice PLEASE SHARE!!! Love you all thanks for listening (sic)''