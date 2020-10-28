Model Iris Law has revealed she loves to relax at home with loose-leaf tea and essential oils.
Iris Law relaxes with essential oils and loose-leaf tea.
The 20-year-old daughter of Sadie Frost and Jude Law says it is important for her home to be a "sacred" and "calming" place amid the chaos of everyday life.
She told Vogue.co.uk: "It's really important to make your home feel like a sacred place. I like finding a ritualistic and calming side to every day, so I'll often cook with my boyfriend and I have a beautiful diffuser that my auntie got me, which has different essential oils. It makes my room smell lovely before going to bed. Also, I have different loose-leaf teas from a variety of places."
Speaking earlier this year about essential oils, she said: "I've turned my room into a sanctuary. I have a Puzhen aroma diffuser and doTerra Essential Oils."
Iris is carving out her own career as a model but previously revealed she turns to her mother for fashion advice and even raids Sadie's wardrobe whenever she can.
She said: "My black Chanel bag used to be my mum's. It's hot pink inside, it's so tiny it feels like you're holding just a wallet, and it goes with every outfit."
Along with Chanel handbags, Iris also loves the brand’s make-up, explaining: "I'm a lipstick addict. I'll change it throughout the day depending on what mood I'm in, but I love berry, especially Chanel's Rouge Allure in the shade Passion
