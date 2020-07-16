Iris Apfel is launching an autobiographical colouring book.

The 98-year-old fashion icon was working on the project during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and has now released the 16-page 'Iris: The Coloring Book', which shares highlights from her life and career.

She told WWD: ''I hope people will understand that fashion is fun and colour is fun. Colour is very necessary in our cold, grey world, which gets colder and greyer every day it seems.''

Speaking about being a fashion icon, Iris said: ''It's very nice to be admired. My husband and I used to sit around and laugh because I'm not doing anything differently than I was 70 years ago, and to get all of this attention and fame at this stage of my life is kind of amusing.

''I like to amuse people and make them smile. I think it's a civic duty. Too many people walk around today with sour faces and that's not good in these times. We have to keep as pleasant and upbeat as we can.''

Meanwhile, the book has been launched in partnership with the University of Texas at Austin's UT in NYC programme, which Iris launched 10 years ago and profits from the book will benefit the programme's students.

Speaking about her role as a mentor, Iris said: ''We spend a week where I take them to four or five top bananas in their various fields and they're exposed to all of these different organisations and concepts and learn a great deal. It's great fun for me because the school was kind enough to make me a professor, so I love the idea of kids running around saying, 'Professor Apfel!'''