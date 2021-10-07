Inhaler got Davina Mccall moshing at their show at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on Wednesday night (06.10.21).

The Irish rock band wowed the sold-out crowd which included the TV star who just couldn't resist getting in the middle of a mosh pit and rocking out with the rest of the group's fans.

In a post to her Instagram account after the gig, former 'Big Brother' host Davina wrote: "It went off!!! Sooooooo gooood.

"Thank you for making me mosh @INHALERDUBLIN (sic)"

Inhaler opened their concert with single 'It Won't Always Be Like This' - from their debut album of the same name - with singer-and-guitarist Elijah Hewson asking fans, "it’s good to be back, yeah?" receiving a huge cheer in response.

The setlist was filled with tracks from from the critically acclaimed LP, with highlights including 'Slide Out the Window', 'Ice Cream Sundae', 'A Night on the Floor' and 'In My Sleep'.

Near the end of the set, Elijah - whose dad is U2 frontman Bono - gave a shout out to the hundreds of Irish fans at the gig, saying: "This is the biggest room we've ever played. Look at how far back you are! This is nuts. Are there any Irish in the audience? This is for you.”

Inhaler - also comprised of Robert Keating, Josh Jenkinson and Ryan McMahon - closed the show with 'Cheer Up Baby' and 'My Honest Face'.

But before they departed the stage, Elijah was presented with an Ireland flag emblazoned with the words "Inhaler World Domination" from an adoring fan and he held it up to one final huge cheer.

Inhaler at the O2 Forum Kentish Town setlist:

'It Won't Always Be Like This'

'We Have to Move On'

'Falling In'

'Slide Out the Window'

'Ice Cream Sundae'

'When It Breaks'

'A Night on the Floor'

'Who's Your Money On? (Plastic House)'

'My King Will Be Kind'

'Totally'

'In My Sleep'

'Cheer Up Baby'

'My Honest Face'