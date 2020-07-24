India Reynolds has slammed trolls who criticised Molly-Mae Hague's weight.

The 29-year-old beauty defended her 'Love Island' co-star after cruel online commentators accused her or photoshopping her pictures and taunted her about her body when she was photographed in a bikini on holiday with boyfriend Tommy Fury, 21.

India told MailOnline: ''I feel sorry for Molly because if you ask me she looks great in the pictures.

''If I were sat down obviously I'm not going to look great but if I stand up in a long position or in a certain way you can make yourself look much better and that's the picture you're going to post on social media.

''She hasn't done anything wrong. She has posted an image from a good angle and the photographers have got her at a different angle but she still looks great.

''Molly is young; at 21 you don't need people saying horrible things about your body. I feel really, really sorry for her. She wasn't expecting the photos to be taken; of course she looks different in a pose.''

And India admitted it has taken her a long time to accept her own body.

She explained: ''When I first started out I always looked at skinnier models and wished I were a bit smaller.

''I have been on shoots before where other girls are tiny skinny and I'm never going to look like that, even if I didn't eat for two months.

''For so many jobs they didn't want you to have big boobs, I never disliked mine but from a work perspective they weren't ideal.

''I've had times in my life where I've been training, training, and training and still not been happy with my body, it's something you have to work on from the inside out.''