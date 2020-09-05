Iggy Azalea has compared backstage at a Beyonce gig to ''Marie Antoinette's luncheon''.

The 30-year-old rapper opened for Beyonce on her 2013 'Mrs Carter World Tour' and couldn't believe the opulent set up that Beyonce had backstage.

She told Variety: ''I got to open up for Beyonce on her arena tour, one of the best moments of my life. I was so happy that someone really big knew who I was, first of all, and thought I could do a good job. I remember being so blown away by how extravagant the backstage setup was.

''It's like a mini-hotel that follows her around and gets set up every time. They have catering like a buffet at a 5-star hotel, layers and layers. It looks like Marie Antoinette's luncheon. Everyone's so nice. It was pretty epic.''

Iggy also revealed she is a huge fan of Missy Elliot and Miley Cyrus.

She said: ''I loved Missy Elliot and how out-of-the-box creative she was. She'd bring another universe to her music. I love Outkast and Andre 3000, he's so poetic and left-field.... I miss those moments and songs that take a risk, don't sound or look like anything else.

''I really love Miley Cyrus' 'Midnight Sky'. It's so beautiful. I'm, like, 'Damn, this is really well-written!' I love her voice and even her mullet. I've never seen a mullet look so good.''