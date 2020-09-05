Iggy Azalea has compared backstage at a Beyonce gig to ''Marie Antoinette's luncheon'' and couldn't believe the opulent set up that Beyonce had for the 'Mrs Carter World Tour'.
Iggy Azalea has compared backstage at a Beyonce gig to ''Marie Antoinette's luncheon''.
The 30-year-old rapper opened for Beyonce on her 2013 'Mrs Carter World Tour' and couldn't believe the opulent set up that Beyonce had backstage.
She told Variety: ''I got to open up for Beyonce on her arena tour, one of the best moments of my life. I was so happy that someone really big knew who I was, first of all, and thought I could do a good job. I remember being so blown away by how extravagant the backstage setup was.
''It's like a mini-hotel that follows her around and gets set up every time. They have catering like a buffet at a 5-star hotel, layers and layers. It looks like Marie Antoinette's luncheon. Everyone's so nice. It was pretty epic.''
Iggy also revealed she is a huge fan of Missy Elliot and Miley Cyrus.
She said: ''I loved Missy Elliot and how out-of-the-box creative she was. She'd bring another universe to her music. I love Outkast and Andre 3000, he's so poetic and left-field.... I miss those moments and songs that take a risk, don't sound or look like anything else.
''I really love Miley Cyrus' 'Midnight Sky'. It's so beautiful. I'm, like, 'Damn, this is really well-written!' I love her voice and even her mullet. I've never seen a mullet look so good.''
'Toxicity' was released on this day (September 4th) in 2001.
The soundtrack to your teen years is right here.
From Lana Del Rey to Machine Gun Kelly, this could be an awesome month.
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...