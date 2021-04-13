Shahadi Wright Joseph has hailed Billie Eilish for her "range" when it comes to her "tomboy style and femininity".

The 'Them' star has admitted she would love to see inside the 19-year-old megastar's wardrobe as she loves her red carpet looks.

Speaking to Page Six Style, she said: “I would love to raid [her] closet. She has the cutest clothes.

“I love all of her choices and I always feel like she looks amazing whenever she’s on a red carpet or is at an event. She has a lot of range when it comes to tomboy [style] and femininity.”

Meanwhile, at just 15, the 'Lion King' voice actress has nailed down a skincare routine to look flawless on screen.

She shared: “I use [custom skincare brand] Curology. Glossier is my favourite make-up brand.

“I use a lot of ColourPop as well, but I usually only wear concealer and moisturiser with blush and mascara. That’s usually my go-to for just going out.”

The 'Us' star has also loved getting to experiment with her hair and make-up in quarantine.

She said: “I was doing a lot of protective styles in quarantine.

“I also learned how to do my own box braids. I really did appreciate that time. I got to learn more about what really helps me and my own personal beauty routine, so that was really great.”