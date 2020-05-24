Joe Wicks wishes he had been ''kinder'' to his ex.

The 33-year-old fitness guru - who tied the knot with wife Rosie in 2019 - admitted in a new interview that one of his biggest regrets is how he treated his former girlfriend Caroline Ekström at the end of their relationship.

When asked by The Guardian, who he would most like to issue an apology to, Joe said: ''I would like to say sorry to my ex-girlfriend. I was with her for 10 years. I wish I'd treated her with more respect and been kinder at the end.''

Joe and Swedish fashion boss Caroline met in Australia in 2006 when they were both backpacking and were together for 10 years before they split in 2016.

Joe now has two children - Indie, 22-months, and Marley, five-months - with his wife Rosie and when asked, ''What or who is the greatest love of your life?'', he said: ''My beautiful wife, Rosie Wicks.''

He was also asked about the ''best kiss of your life'' and responded: ''The first time I kissed Rosie, 100 per cent. We met at a rave.''

Joe also spoke about his parents and revealed they have both dealt with difficult times in the past.

When asked, ''Which living person do you most admire, and why?'', he said: ''My mum was only 17 when she had my brother, and 19 when she had me. She was learning the ropes as she went along, and had a heroin addict boyfriend, which wasn't easy.''

And Joe opened up about his dad, when he said: ''I cried this morning when I was meditating, for the first time. I had this real feeling of gratitude that my dad survived his addiction.''