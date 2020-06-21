Dame Kristin Scott Thomas is ''terrified of catching'' coronavirus.

The 60-year-old actress has been self-isolating at home since late March because of the global health crisis, and says she knows ''so many'' people who have been infected with the virus, which has left her scared of getting it herself.

She said: ''[I won't go to the shop] without looking like a total lunatic because I'm covered. I've got a mask on, I've got a headscarf on, I've got glasses on because I just don't want to get sick and I'm still terrified of catching it. Horror.

''A lot of the older people in the shop here don't really understand social distancing, so there's a lot of, 'Excuse me love can I just get that cabbage?' So I'm covered up.

''And a friend of mine did get it and ended up in hospital, ICU, for 10 days or something. Terrible. I know so many people who have had it. And you know, because I'm, I'm getting towards the age group of people who are more vulnerable myself... Slowly tiptoeing towards it.''

The 'Darkest Hour' star says lockdown has been ''beneficial'' for her, but also admitted she was ''terrified'' of staying at home when the measures were first put in place almost three months ago.

She added: ''Doing this enforced keeping still has actually been incredibly beneficial to me personally, but my God was I terrified when it started.''

Kristin has enjoyed having the chance to stay in one place, as she realised her travelling habits had gotten ''totally out of control''.

Speaking to The Observer newspaper, she explained: ''[Lockdown made me realise] that I really am here now. And I think, I have been for quite a while, actually, but in denial. I try and make one French film a year. Do you know, I figured out that I haven't stayed in the same place for more than two weeks for about 10 years? It's just, my life - it got totally out of control.''