Hunter Schafer says sleep is her secret to glowing skin.

The 'Euphoria' star is determined to get as "much sleep as possible" to ensure she has a glowing complexion but does have a helping hand from her favourite foundation for days when she has tossed and turned all night.

Asked what her beauty secret is, she told Vogue magazine: "Sleep! Get as much sleep as possible, and if that doesn’t work, put some foundation on. The Shiseido Synchro Radiant Lifting Foundation has helped me look glowy on days when I have had less than the necessary minimum of four hours. Thankfully, most of the time I have a lovely make-up artist [to apply it] who is much better at it than me, but when I don’t I usually just use my fingers and pat it across my face in a light layer. It’s pretty easy and so lightweight that it’s hard to not know what you’re doing."

And to ensure she gets a good night's sleep, Hunter has to force herself to turn off her TV before she goes to bed as she needs the silence.

She added: "I turn off the TV because I realise if I keep the anime [cartoon] I’m watching on, I’m never actually going to fall asleep! I have to resign myself to the silence."

The 22-year-old model doesn't have a regular skincare routine as her days always differ but is adamant on using a moisturiser everyday.

She explained: "I guess it depends on the day I’m going to have, but these days before work I usually just hop in the shower. I haven’t been wearing much make-up to work but on days when I’m feeling a little bit fancier, I do. I always put moisturiser on, that’s an everyday thing.

"I don’t have a very complex routine. It’s mostly a shower at the end of the day, and then put moisturiser on. The last skincare product I finished was the Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate. You put it on before make-up and it helps everything do a better job of what it’s supposed to do."