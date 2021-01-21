Hunter Schafer says it's "really sweet" to see kids recreating make-up looks from 'Euphoria'.

The 21-year-old actress - who made her acting debut portraying Jules in the hit HBO series in 2019 - had a hand in her alter ego's whole look for the show and loves to see fans relating to the characters and expressing themselves through make-up.

She said: "It was my first time acting, like coming into Jules. So thankfully the team on 'Euphoria', from Sam [Levinson], the writer and creator of the show, to Donni [Davy], it’s been a massively collaborative experience. So I had a lot of hand in helping bring Jules to life. And, particularly with the make-up with Donni, we had so much fun just kind of brainstorming these abstract, colourful looks that reflect a certain scene or emotional energy. I think we try to be pretty mindful of how make-up can accentuate or contrast something that we’re trying to portray in a scene. So it’s a lot of fun to think about. We had a lot of fun just constantly trying to outdo ourselves with the design."

The model and LGBTQ+ activist added that the make-up team for 'Euphoria' - which stars Zendaya as troubled teenager Rue - didn't abide by any rules when creating the looks and wanted to inspire the young viewers to “have fun” and “do whatever they want”.

She told Vogue: "I still can’t believe it’s reached as far as it has. I mean, it’s really sweet to see kids seeing themselves in these characters and being able to try that on. I also just think, as a whole, 'Euphoria' approaches make-up with a creativity that I hope is encouraging of its audience to just do whatever they want, because that’s kind of all we did for the show. We were like, 'Let’s do whatever, let’s have fun with it!'"