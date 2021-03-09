Hunter McGrady is pregnant.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model has announced she is expecting her first child with husband Brian Keys - who already has a daughter from a previous relationship - this summer.

She told People: "We are so excited and thrilled to welcome this little baby into the world. After a tumultuous 2020 this feels like the rainbow at the end of the storm."

Hunter, 27, first announced her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing a picture from a maternity photoshoot with photographer Jessica Elbar.

In the shot, she is seen cradling her growing baby bump as a white piece of fabric is draped over her body.

She wrote: "Of all the things I've done or created, you are by far the greatest. can't wait to welcome you this summer (sic)."

Hunter's mother, former model and actress Brynja McGrady, has also revealed her excitement over becoming a grandmother.

She commented: "Pinching myself ! Ready to be a Gma ! And you look like an angel !!! It feels like yesterday you were born... I never knew the joy that would be everlasting from you 3!!! Love u, Gma. (sic)"

Hunter's sister, fellow model Michaela McGrady, also couldn't contain her excitement.

She wrote: "The best news I had heard all of 2020. The light at the end of the tunnel. My newest inspiration and drive- to hold this baby soon.

"So excited for you sissy and Bri, this new adventure has my heart leaping for joy every single day. Love my little Bams so much [heart emoji] (not the name just my nickname for them [winking emoji]) GOD IS GOOD. (sic)"

The plus-size model first met her husband in 2016 after he followed her on Snapchat and made it his mission to take her on a date when he saw that she was visiting New York City.

She recalled: "Not until six months after him following me and my antics [on Snapchat] did he see that I was in New York for a few days and so he snapped me something funny and asked me to drinks.

"I told him to add me on Facebook because let's be real, I wanted to know what he looked like. He added me [and] my heart sunk. I thought he was so handsome."