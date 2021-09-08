HRVY thinks he should start his own record label after tipping Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo for superstardom.

The 'Runaway With It' hitmaker has revealed he has "very good taste" in music, and he predicted both singers would be hugely popular with fans before they really hit the big time.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I love Olivia so much, she is unbelievably good. I slid into her DMs two years ago.

"I said, 'I've seen you sing and you are incredible and you're going to be a star'. She a dream collaboration.

"I did the same with Billie Eilish too. When she first started out I told my producers, 'You need to see this girl, she will be huge.' "

The 22-year-old star explained how he got them to listen to Billie's material at a time when she had "hardly any streams".

He added: "They listened to 'Ocean Eyes', at this point it had hardly any streams, and I said, 'She will blow up'. I have very good taste.

"I need to start my own record label and begin signing everyone. I swear I have a talent for doing that."

When it comes to his own songwriting, HRVY previously admitted he feels most creative when he's at home in his bedroom.

He said: "I find myself most creative when I'm in a space close to home.

"So, probably my bedroom. I do everything in my bedroom - I watch my shows, I write music."

Music has always been important for the former CBBC presenter, and he can still remember putting on shows for his family as a kid.

He revealed: "I first started singing when I was three, right? I used to put on performances to my whole family, like, in the living room.

"Well, not at three - I started singing at three.

"But when I got a bit older, I would put on performances in my living room and my brother would my tickets out of toilet paper and make my family pay for it to come in."