HRVY has announced a ‘Behind Closed Doors’ live-stream gig from London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall on April 25.

The 22-year-old pop star - who just landed a major record deal with BMG - has teamed up with streaming platform On Air to bring fans around the world together virtually for the special concert to coincide with celebrations for the 150th anniversary of the Royal Albert Hall.

The 'Good Vibes' singer said: “I can't wait to play my first show in over a year, it's going to be so good getting all the band and dancers back together again and play at such an incredible venue as the Royal Albert Hall for my first digital live show."

The show announcement comes as the venue’s chief executive, Craig Hassall, announced further plans for new headline shows from musical legends.

Meanwhile, last week it was revealed that HRVY has inked a global deal with the same label as the likes of Kylie Minogue and KSI, and is poised to release new music this year, with his long-awaited debut album set to follow.

He said: "I'm excited to be putting new music out into the world with them. They've been incredibly supportive so can't wait to see what madness we create!"

Jamie Nelson, BMG VP, A&R, added: “Spelling might not be HRVY's strong point, but he knows how to make great music, and we’re excited to have him join us at BMG. Thank you to Blair, his manager, our brilliant A&R Tashan Radtke for overseeing this signing, and of course to HRVY for entrusting us with the next stage of his career.”

HRVY's 'Behind Closed Doors' gig will air on April 25 from 7pm GMT.