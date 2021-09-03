HRVY has returned with his new single and music video.

The 22-year-old singer has delighted his fans by unveiling his new single, 'Runaway With It' and accompany video, which samples Shanice’s hit track 'I Love Your Smile', and promises it will be "nostalgia" for his older fans and something new for his younger fans.

Speaking about the track, HRVY shared: "I’ve always wanted to use a sample in one of my songs, and when I heard the original 'I Love Your Smile' by Shanice, I fell in love with the du du du doo duduooo bit!!

"Something that gives nostalgia for some of my older fans and something new for my younger fans."

The video, directed by Jordan Rossi of Rankin Film Productions, cleverly jumps back between third and first person on an interactive journey, complete with a promise of eye popping visuals.

Meanwhile, HRVY is set to tour the UK and Ireland in October this year, with two shows at London's iconic Palladium, whilst he will also perform in Glasgow, Newcastle, Dublin, Leeds, Bristol, Oxford, Birmingham and Manchester.

Speaking about the upcoming dates, which have been rescheduled to October after being postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, HRVY shared his excitement for the tour, adding: "I’ve been waiting for this tour for over a year now and I can’t wait to now be able to play new music to my fans who have been so patient."

HRVY will also perform his single at the upcoming National Television Awards, which will be broadcast on ITV1 on September 9.

A full list of UK headline tour dates are as follows:

October

Sunday 17 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

Monday 18 - Newcastle, University Students' Union

Wednesday 20 - Dublin, The Academy

Thursday 21 - Leeds, SU Beckett University Headingley Campus

Sunday 24 - London, The Palladium (SOLD OUT)

Monday 25 - London, The Palladium

Wednesday 27 - Bristol, Anson Rooms Bristol SU

Thursday 28 - Oxford, O2 Academy

Friday 29 - Birmingham, O2 Academy (VENUE UPGRADE)

Sunday 31 - Manchester, Academy (VENUE UPGRADE)