HRVY feels his most creative at home in his bedroom.

The 22-year-old singer - whose fans are still waiting for the release of his highly anticipated debut album 'Can Anybody Hear Me?' - has opened up on his writing process and explained how important the right environment is for him to lay down his sounds.

Speaking to Roman Kemp as part of a new campaign celebrating the launch of LEGO Vidiyo, he said: "I find myself most creative when I'm in a space close to home.

"So, probably my bedroom. I do everything in my bedroom - I watch my shows, I write music."

HRVY, along with radio DJ Roman and pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor have teamed up with The LEGO Group to front a new campaign for the launch of LEGO Vidiyo, the new interactive app that allows kids to create their own music videos, called #VIDIYOVibes.

HRVY, whose track with Matoma ‘Good Vibes’ is available on the app, has already been creating and sharing his own #VIDIYOVibes with his followers and he has been delighted to see his fans get creative with his music by using the app.

He said: "I released a couple of songs during the time that we were in lockdown and seeing people duet that on different apps and singing and doing their own versions - some of these people are so talented.

"They're incredible! It makes me happy, it makes me smile because it makes me feel like what I do is worthwhile.

"And it's just cool to see young, talented people out there that have so much creativity in them."

Music has always been important for the former CBBC presenter, and he can still remember putting on shows for his family as a kid.

He revealed: "I first started singing when I was three, right? I used to put on performances to my whole family, like, in the living room.

"Well, not at three - I started singing at three.

"But when I got a bit older, I would put on performances in my living room and my brother would my tickets out of toilet paper and make my family pay for it to come in."

And despite his fame, HRVY has remained grounded - which he credits to his younger brother Elliott and their mum.

Asked about his go-to person to bring him back to reality, he smiled: "My brother, Elliott, shout out to my brother Elliott...

"My mum - not on everything, but my mum to a certain extent. [We speak] a lot, all the time, every day.

"I mean she doesn't stop calling me - three times a day! Which is not bad mate - it's nice to know people love you, you know."

The free LEGO VIDIYO app is available to download now on Android and iOS.