Robin S, Kym Mazelle, Angie Brown and Beverley Skeete are to tour the UK in 2022.

The iconic house legends will perform at 'House Classics' with The National Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, with a set list curated by veteran DJ Andrew Galea.

Robin S said: "Prepare to unite with us, as we bring house music into a new chapter. Iconic house tracks of the 90's ... Come and show us all some love at the most esteemed classic house tour of 2022!"

Whilst Kym Mazelle added: "Let your Young Hearts Run Free! Come to see me, Kym Mazelle and my sisters of house sing all the uplifting anthems alongside our live orchestra. It is going to be epic!"

Angie shared: "Music is the answer, house music in particular is about, all genres, all races and all ages coming together as one, having a great time to re-live the heady happy days of the 90's! Bring it on!!!"

In a statement, Beverley Skeete commented: "After the year we have all had it's finally time to celebrate with the joyful music of the classic house and an orchestra in the company of some beautiful, talented and soulful divas. We've all been missing performing live but more importantly we miss the gorgeous people we meet, who follow and support house music with a passion! It's going to be a night to remember, US, YOU and the classics we all love!"

The tour will open in Guildford on March 18, before visiting a number of other locations including Portsmouth, Bournemouth, Hull, Birmingham, Sheffield, Glasgow, Stockton, York, London's Hammersmith Eventim Apollo, Canterbury, Southend and ending in Cambridge on April 3.

Tickets can be purchased at npcoclassics.com.