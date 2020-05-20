Holly Hagan regrets her cosmetic surgery.

The 27-year-old 'Geordie Shore' star admitted she turned to plastic surgery because she suffered from low self-esteem about her body but claims that the cosmetic procedures only made her feel worse about herself.

Speaking in an Instagram Q&A with fans, Holly explained: ''Surgery made my body image 1000 x worse. I went in with the expectations that I was going to finally be happy and have the perfect body after.

''Not only have I ended up heavier than I've ever been after two months, but I was twice as wide too. I looked awful and it was upsetting.

''I had so much guilt and shame that I spent so much money and looked worse than before.

''Having surgery doesn't change your lifestyle or your diet or your exercise routine. If all of those factors stay the same the majority of people will end up looking worse than before. Build your booty in the gym (when we're allowed) with heavy weights and consistency. Otherwise you'll end up with a saggy flabby ass with 0 muscle tone like mine (sic).''

Holly has had a number of cosmetic procedures including lip fillers, Botox injections, breast operations, jaw fillers, nose fillers and a non-surgical bum lift and admitted she drastically changed her looks due to insecurity.

She said: ''I found it really hard.

''Throughout the early years of GShore I was always told I wasn't a ''worldie'' and it sticks in my head the boys constantly looking out for 'worldie' girls. They would describe them and they'd be the opposite to me.

''I spent so many years just desperate to be classed as one for the approval of boys. It's so sad that I based my worth off that.''

While the star insists she doesn't regret her boob jobs, she does believe she was too young when she had her first one at 18.

She said: I don't regret this however I was extremely young (18) when I first had them done. I specifically said 'put the biggest you can possibly fit'. I had them placed over music and within a year they had dropped and my nipples were basically pointing to the floor. This led to me having another TWO surgeries.

''Eventually I had a breast reduction and it's the best thing I've ever done. However, because of the multiple surgeries I am scarred. I wish I'd got them like this in the first place but I was young and stupid. You live and learn (sic).''