Nominations for The BRIT Awards 2022 with Mastercard will be unveiled on December 18's 'The BRITs Are Coming' TV special.

Clara Amfo and Maya Jama are set to co-host the televised show on ITV, where the shortlist for the 2022 ceremony will be unveiled from 5pm GMT.

Anne-Marie, Joel Corry and Mabel, Glass Animals and Mimi Webb are set to perform.

Clara said: "It is such an honour and pleasure to be part of The BRITs presenting team for 2022. The spirit of celebration from the artists to the viewers is really special and I'm so excited for everyone to see more memories being made on the red carpet and stage in February!"

Maya said: "I am so excited to be back on presenting duties for the BRITs 2022! I remember watching the show growing up and still can't quite believe I get to be a part of it. 'The BRITs Are Coming' TV special on ITV has always been one of my favourite shows, it's such a big celebration, everyone is on top form and I love seeing so many of my favourite people within the music industry come together for such an incredible night."

Last week, it was revealed that Mo Gilligan will host next year's awards show - the first ceremony that will not feature male or female categories.

The 33-year-old comedian will take control of proceedings when the annual music extravaganza takes place on Tuesday, February 8 at The O2 Arena in London.

Sharing his excitement to be hosting the BRITs, Mo - who takes over from Jack Whitehall - said: "It’s an absolute privilege to host the 2022 BRIT Awards. I’m truly honoured to be asked. We’re already in the extensive planning stages and all I can say is, I promise we’re going to give it all we’ve got to create an incredible night for music fans everywhere. Let’s go!”

The BRITs will launch new awards for Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year, celebrating musicians solely for their music and work, rather than how they choose to identify or as others may see them.

Four new genre awards are also being introduced, all of which will be decided by a pubic vote.

The new categories are Alternative/Rock Act, Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Dance Act and Pop/R&B Act.

The BRIT Awards 2022 are being organised under the leadership of new Chair, Polydor Co-President Tom March, who insists the genre changes are being introduced to ensure the ceremony is as "inclusive as possible".

Tom said: "It is important that the BRITs continue to evolve and aim to be as inclusive as possible. It feels completely the right time to celebrate the achievements of artists for the music that they create, and the work that they do, irrespective of gender.

"I'm really excited to launch four new genre awards, which create even more opportunities for artists to be acknowledged for the brilliant music they create and produce, and give music fans the chance to get involved and vote to support their artists and help them to win a BRIT.

"The 2022 show is shaping up really well, Mo is going to be an excellent host and I am thankful to him along with Clara and Maya for being part of this year's BRITs."

The full category list for the BRIT Awards 2022 will be as follows:

Artist of the Year with YouTube Music

Group of the Year

BRITs Rising Star supported by BBC Radio 1

Best New Artist

Song of the Year with Mastercard

Mastercard Album of the Year

International Artist of the Year

International Group of the Year

Alternative/Rock Act

Pop/R&B Act

Dance Act

Hip-Hop/Rap/Grime Act