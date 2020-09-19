Henry Golding is putting himself forward to play James Bond.

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' star has been tipped to take on the iconic role when Daniel Craig leaves the franchise and though he wouldn't confirm he's been approached, he believes the world is ready for a non-white Bond and is ''honoured'' to even be in consideration.

He told Attitude magazine: ''It does seem to be a question that always comes up. It was definitely from 'Crazy Rich,' maybe [the scene with] the white suit coming out the park.

''I'm Asian and everybody's fighting for a diverse Bond - sorry, white guys.

''Isn't it great that we're having that conversation? Isn't it great that people are like, 'Ok, now it's time, why the hell can't we have a black Bond, an Asian Bond, a mixed-race Bond, a non-distinct Bond?'

''I don't know ... It's an honour to even be in the conversation. It's one of the greatest film roles ever, you'd be stupid to be like, 'I don't want to do that s***.' F*** no, it would be the wildest ride.''

The 33-year-old star also admitted there still isn't a script for the upcoming 'Crazy Rich Asians' sequel as there is pressure for it to be even better than the first.

He said: ''I live two blocks from Jon [Chu], we're very good friends, almost like brothers really, and he gives me updates if I ever ask because I always get asked - everyone wants to know. He says the challenge really is getting the scripts in shape to go against that first film.

''You don't want to make a script for the sake of making a script, you need to make the script as good, if not better, than the first movie because there are expectations now.''