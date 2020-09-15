Henry Golding admits his wife keeps him grounded.

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' star met his wife Liv Lo before his rise to fame, and the 33-year-old actor admitted she has helped him cope with life in the spotlight.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, he said: ''It's all about transactions.

''I went into the industry with a strong head on my shoulders and I'm lucky to have a wife who doesn't let me get away with anything.

''We've known each other for a decade and have been dating for almost as long. We've been through the wringer, through the highest and lowest times.''

Henry initially dropped out of school when he was 16, and started working as an apprentice hairstylist.

Over the summer, he has fallen back on his past career to help out his other half during the coronavirus pandemic.

He added: ''Once in a while, when she's struggling with a blow dry in the morning, I'll finish off the back for her.''

Henry - who was born in Malaysia but raised in England before moving to Hollywood with his wife - recently insisted he doesn't think of himself as a sex symbol despite roles in the likes of 'Last Christmas' and 'Crazy Rich Asians'.

He said: ''I would definitely not describe myself as a heart-throb.''

However, the star suggested he will accept that status if it can help to alter perceptions of Asian masculinity.

He explained: ''I love the fact that people take pride in me doing well and use me as, I wouldn't say idol, but as a north star for their own journey.

''If I can do it, they can do it. So if I've got to be the heart-throb, then I'll have to take it''

Henry has been linked to the James Bond role after Daniel Craig's final outing in 'No Time To Die', but he refused to reveal wherever he's been approached to play the iconic spy in the money-spinning film franchise.

He previously insisted: ''I'm not being drawn into this trap!''