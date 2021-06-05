Henry Golding was in "two minds" about taking the lead role in 'Snake Eyes'.

The 34-year-old actor stars as the ninja commando in the spin-off to the 'G.I. Joe' film series - which is based on the hugely popular military toy line of the same name - and was aware of the pressure that comes with playing the part.

Henry told Total Film magazine: "I was in two minds for sure.

"It's not a role to take lightly. This is 'G.I. Joe's' greatest ever-ever character. To be given the chance to revisit this character through a really fresh lens is a huge responsibility. In other 'G.I. Joe' movies, Snake Eyes has always been shrouded in mystery, so it's nice to be able to set it all out in stone."

Henry's alter ego is the main focus of the movie but it also introduces other figures from the 'G.I. Joe' universe such as Storm Shadow (Andrew Koji) and Scarlett (Samara Weaving) and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' actor says it has a different tone to previous flicks in the series.

He said: "This film puts people at the forefront.

"It's doing things that haven't been before in big action movies. I think we're flying under the radar a bit – audiences are going to be really surprised."

Golding previously insisted that the movie – which is set to be released next month – should not be considered as a "superhero film".

The 'Last Christmas' star explained: "I think just to be sort of open and excited about the fact that we're making an action film. It's not a superhero film.

"People need to understand that these characters, the 'G.I. Joe' universe, are normal people with extraordinary skills and who have dedicated their lives to it. So even the action is so much more grounded in reality."