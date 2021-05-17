Henry Golding insists 'Snake Eyes' is "not a superhero film".

The 34-year-old actor plays the lead role in the 'G.I. Joe' spin-off and Henry revealed he wants the project to be considered as an action flick.

Asked if there was anything he wanted fans to know about the movie, the 'Crazy Rich Asians' star said: "I think just to be sort of open and excited about the fact that we're making an action film. It's not a superhero film.

"People need to understand that these characters, the 'G.I. Joe' universe, are normal people with extraordinary skills and who have dedicated their lives to it. So even the action is so much more grounded in reality."

Henry also suggested the upcoming movie could be compared to the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise, in which Tom Cruise stars as agent Ethan Hunt.

He told Collider: "And somebody explained it fantastically. They're like, it felt like a 'Mission: Impossible' movie. Sort of the expanse and the largeness of it all and the world that we're filming in, especially in Japan, it feels so kind of grounded and like we're being sucked into a reality. That's really, really not hard to believe."

The movie serves as an origin story for Henry's character and he suggested there could be a lot more to come after the movie.

Henry explained: "Let's say the entire reason for this movie is to go back to the origin, back to the start, the man before the mask, the man before the morals, the decisions, the hardships. How did he get to become Snake Eyes?

"And along that journey, he meets a lot of people. But again, this being the first movie of potentially many, it is early days just yet. I'm going to leave it at that."