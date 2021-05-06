Henry Golding is set to star alongside Dakota Johnson in the movie adaptation of JANE AUSTEN's novel 'Persuasion'.
Henry Golding has boarded the big screen adaptation of 'Persuasion'.
The upcoming Netflix film, which is based on the novel of the same name by JANE AUSTEN, already had its leading lady, with Dakota Johnson set to play Anne Elliot, an "un-conforming woman with modern sensibilities".
And now, Deadline reports that the 'Crazy Rich Asians' star has bagged the role of Mr Elliot.
The plot is as follows: “Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an un-conforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth - the dashing one she once sent away - crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.”
‘Persuasion’ will be helmed by theatre director Carrie Cracknell - who recently directed Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge in ‘Sea Wall/A Life on Broadway’ – in what will be her feature film directorial debut.
Ron Bass and Alice Victoria have penned the screenplay, and Andrew Lazar and Christina Weiss Lurie are producing, while executive producers are Elizabeth Cantillon via her untitled MRC Film Romance label, Michael Constable and David Fliegel.
Meanwhile, Henry recently confessed he loved his sex scenes with ‘Monsoon’ co-star Parker Sawyers.
The 34-year-old actor – who is married to Liv Lo – admitted he could have been in “worse positions” than to have such a hunky co-star in the film and their chemistry felt natural, so he wasn’t worried about having to get intimate with another man, and nor was his spouse.
He said: “A lot of people were like 'Are you worried about having love scenes with a man on set?' I was like 'No!'
"I come from an understanding that love is love... it doesn't matter if you're Black, Latino, gay, straight, bi, it's that feeling of yearning and that return of that.
“When I was talking to Hong [Khaou, director]in LA, he already had Parker in mind for the role and so I Googled his name and his image and was like, ‘Damn, he’s handsome, he’s tall, he works out, I could be in worse positions!'.
“We hit it off. Parker is such a lovely guy. It felt so natural and Hong created a really safe environment on set and that’s what you hope for as an actor on any production.
“I think my wife was more excited about Parker than I was – trust me, she was loving it!”
