Henry Golding has backed up film producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura's comments by suggesting that a crossover between 'G.I. Joe' and 'Transformers' is "100 per cent possible".
The 34-year-old actor stars in the 'G.I. Joe' origin story 'Snake Eyes' and has backed up comments by movie producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura – who works on both franchises - that a crossover is inevitable.
Henry told CinePop: "It's 100 per cent possible.
"I used to read the comic books, the 'Transformers'/'G.I. Joe' combination comic books. So they're all kind of living in that world.
"But who knows. I think they're planning another 'Transformers' movie at the moment. Hopefully we'll be exploring the rest of the 'G.I. Joe' universe at the same time. Maybe one day (they'll come together)."
Lorenzo recently said that he expects both franchises to come together, even though Paramount have always been opposed to the idea.
The 64-year-old film producer said: "You know, the truth of the matter is, the studio has always been against that.
"Every regime that's been at Paramount is against it because it's taking two franchises and making them one, but I think it's inevitable."
The producer – whose credits include 'Red', 'The Meg' and 'Pet Sematary' – thinks that Universal's potential crossover between 'Jurassic Park' and 'Fast and Furious' will determine if it happens.
Lorenzo said: "If they're actually going to do something like that and it works, yes. Or maybe the audience will think that's a little too cynical. I don't know."
He also discussed going in a different direction in the 'G.I. Joe' franchise with the spin-off 'Snake Eyes', in which Henry Golding plays the titular fighter.
He said: "I think, first of all, as you know, really as a fan, Snake Eyes is the most popular character and the dynamic between him and Storm Shadow is just too rich. And we thought that for the people who've grown up with it and know it, it's such an interesting experience to actually see Snake Eyes and hear him talk.
"And so we felt like that was really a lot of new news for the fan base."
