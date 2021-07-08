Leni Klum is taking her modelling career to the next level with a signing to CAA Fashion.
Leni Klum has signed to CAA Fashion.
The 17-year-old daughter of German supermodel Heidi Klum and musician Seal has joined the roster of the elite Hollywood agency.
It comes months after Leni landed her first magazine cover appearance alongside her mom for Vogue Germany late last year.
Meanwhile, Heidi is in a legal battle with her father over her daughter’s name.
The ‘America’s Got Talent’ star and her father, Gunther, are at loggerheads over commercial deals for Heidi’s eldest daughter Leni, 17, who is a model.
Gunther, 75, has trademarked Leni’s name and registered his paperwork with the European Union in March this year, where he also trademarked Leni’s nickname Mausekatze, which means mouse cat.
However, 47-year-old Heidi has fired off a legal challenge to try and win the rights to Leni’s name herself.
German lawyer Stephan Ruben told Bild newspaper: “Should Gunther Klum violate the rights of third parties he will be threatened with an injunction which, if granted, will cost him €250,000 or six months of jail.
"So far there is no injunction but the lawyers threatened him with it. That’s why he sent a letter [posted on his Instagram] and wrote ‘you are even threatening me with jail time’.”
Gunther has also insisted he has always dealt with family trademark rights, and because Leni is named after his own mother, he believes the rights to her trademark should belong to him.
He said: “I requested the trademark of Leni months ago. She has her name from my mother Leni. The rights to the trademark Leni Klum are with me.”
Heidi was previously managed by her father until they reportedly fell out in 2019 after she tied the knot with Tokio Hotel rocker Tom Kaulitz.
Meanwhile, Heidi’s ex-husband Seal – with whom she has Leni, as well as Henri, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11 – recently said he wasn’t happy about his daughter following Heidi’s footsteps into modelling.
He said: "That’s a precarious road to take."
But the ‘Kiss From A Rose’ hitmaker admitted his kids aren’t interested in his own career.
He added: “We never really talk about my music at all.”
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single 'Bad Habits'; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
The rumour is that the two bands will be joining forces soon...
Noel Gallagher reckons no-one likes a do-gooder. He's so wrong.
