Heather Rae Young thinks that ''investing'' in skincare is much more important than spending money on make-up.

The 'Selling Sunset' star always pays a lot of attention to her beauty routine as she doesn't think her make-up looks as good as it could if her skincare routine isn't as focused, thorough and consistent.

She said: ''Personally, I think if your skin doesn't look good, you're make-up won't look good over it. Investing in your skincare is way more important than any make-up product ... No matter how tired I am or how late it is, I will always take off my make-up before bed. To do this, I'll use an oil-based cleanser and a soft white washcloth to make sure everything is off and my skin is clean.''

Heather also admitted to ''playing it safe'' with her make-up and she much prefers a natural look than anything ''too heavy''.

She added: ''I usually play it safe with my make-up and I like it to look fresh, pretty and simple. Nothing too heavy. I'll start with the Tinted Moisturiser from Suntegrity, before swirling on a pop of soft pink blusher as well as bronzer ... I'll finish the look with a slick of lip gloss and my favourite shade is a rose pink.''

Heather is set to marry Tarek El Moussa soon, after recently getting engaged, and she already has her hair and make-up planned.

She told Grazia magazine of her planned look: ''I've already booked my make-up artist who has been doing my make-up since I was 21 years-old.

''We're going for something very soft and pretty ... Tarek loves me in plaits, so I'm thinking something with a plait.''