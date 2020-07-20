Headie One is set to drop a collaboration with Drake.

The UK drill star and the Canadian rapper have joined forces for the first time on the track 'Only You Freestyle', which is out tonight (20.07.20).

Taking to Twitter to tease the song, Headie wrote: ''Only ''You Freestyle with my gg

@Drake Goat Link me back here tomorrow at 9pm (sic)''

Drake has previously teamed up with UK rappers, including Giggs and Skepta.

The 'One Dance' hitmaker's latest collaboration comes hot off the heels of him dropping 'Greece' and 'Popstar' with DJ Khaled from the latter's upcoming LP 'Khaled'.

The pair are no strangers to working together, having previously collaborated on tracks such as 'I'm on One', 'For Free' and 'Fed Up'.

Drake, meanwhile, is a massive fan of the UK rap scene, and last year, he even showed up to rising rapper Loski's London show.

The Canadian hip-hop superstar - who was in town on his 'Assassination Vacation Tour' - decided to head down to the O2 Kentish Town Forum in north London to see the 21-year-old artist who he listed as an inspiration for his last LP 'Scorpion'.

The 'In My Feelings' hitmaker - who is expected to release his sixth studio album this year - was filmed by a fan on the balcony of the 2,300-capacity venue rapping along to Loski's song 'Money & Beef'.

Drake has made a habit of making surprise appearances at his favourite UK rappers' shows.

The 33-year-old star also crashed Fredo's concert ahead of the opening night of the UK leg of his own tour in Manchester.

As for Headie - whose real name is Irving Adjei - his last release was May's 'Rose Gold'.

And he also dropped a mixtape with Fred Again, 'GANG,' which featured the likes of FKA twigs, Jamie xx and Slowthai.

Last year, Headie featured on 'Audacity' with Stormzy on the latter's record 'Heavy Is The Head'.