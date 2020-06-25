Iskra Lawrence's son ''wasn't breathing'' when he was born.

The 29-year-old model welcomed a son with her boyfriend Philip Payne on April 19, and she has revealed her tot took ''two or three seconds'' to start breathing after he was born, which left Iskra fearing the worst.

She said: ''He wasn't breathing for two or three seconds.

''When you look back and you just see a lifeless, blue body ... that was really scary.''

But thankfully, Iskra's son began breathing soon after he was born, and the beauty says it ''all happened so quickly'' so she wasn't ''traumatised'' by the incident.

She added: ''It all happened so quick that it wasn't traumatising. I couldn't even take in what was happening because [my midwife Ellie] just dealt with it. She was like, 'I know what exactly I'm doing, there's nothing scary here, we've got this.' ''

Iskra also joked that she ''nearly tapped out'' due to the pain of her contractions, but said that two days after giving birth she realised she would ''absolutely'' go through the ordeal again to have a second child.

She gushed: ''There's something in nature that protects you from remembering the vividness of the pain. You would never do it again if you kept on reliving the pain, because there's really nothing like it.''

And the model's boyfriend Philip was blown away by his beau's ''resilience'' during their son's birth, as he dubbed Iskra as ''superhuman''.

Speaking in a video filmed for Iskra's YouTube channel in which they detailed their son's birth, Philip said: ''It just showed so much strength and so much resilience,'' Payne praised his girlfriend earlier in the clip. ''You just kept through it and fought through it. I was looking at you and I was like, 'Wow. This is superhuman.' ''