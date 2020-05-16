Kerry Ingram's real-life friendship with Liam Cunningham mirrored that of their 'Game of Thrones' characters.

The 20-year-old actress played Shireen Baratheon in the fantasy drama series alongside Liam, 58, as Davos Seaworth and she praised Liam for looking after her on set, calling him her ''favourite person'' to work with.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Kerry said: ''It was incredible. Liam was so, so lovely and he was one of the people who would make sure I felt like I was at home. He made it not feel like work.

''What you saw on screen was very much the relationship we had off screen as well. He would just always make you feel better about things, like if you forgot your lines, he would joke about it. If a scene went wrong, he would make you feel better and he made it fun.

''He was so lovely and he was my favourite person out of everyone to work with.''

Kerry - who most recently starred in Netflix's 'Free Rein' - was just a teenager when she joined 'Game of Thrones' in its third season in 2013 and she admitted she had no idea how popular it was at first.

She explained: ''I didn't really understand how big the show was. Season one and two had only just started airing in the UK. We really had no idea what it was and I was just so young at the time, that even if we had known, I would have had no idea.

''At first it was just fun, it was work and I was missing school. It was after season three had aired and it had that huge response on social media and everywhere else that I started to realise how big the show was and how big of a deal it was.

''It was quite late on that I realised how cool it was and how much of an honour it was to be a part of it.

''If I had known very early on, I would have been nervous. The only thing I was nervous about was that everyone else had been there a couple of years prior to me and I was worried about being the new kid. But there were so many new people that year anyway, that I never felt that.''