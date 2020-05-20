Paul Mescal insisted on wearing his character's 'Normal People' chain throughout filming.

The 24-year-old actor portrays Connell Waldron in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel, alongside Daisy Edger-Jones as Marianne Sheridan, and Paul loved his character's chain so much that he wore it constantly during the shoot.

Costume designer Lorna Mugan told Vogue.co.uk: ''Daisy and Paul both love clothes, so Paul probably got a little bit cheated in that sense. He insisted on wearing the chain from the novel, and he never took it off during filming.''

Connell's chain has become a huge hit with viewers and even has its own Instagram account, with almost 140,000 followers.

And Paul admitted he is baffled by people's love for the accessory.

He recently said: ''It's slightly terrifying. I'd be slightly embarrassed if the chain account took over my follower count.

''But it's probably going to happen at some time so I better just reconcile that fact. The chain will always be more popular than I am.

''I think it's just so funny because it's a chain. I'm not going to abuse anybody who thinks chains are sexy but I wore chains and necklaces before I definitely didn't get the attention that this chain is getting.

''So, hopefully, we're doing a good thing for chains all around the world and we'll see them getting the correct respect they deserve. We've been sleeping on chains for far too long in my opinion.''

Paul gave the chain to Daisy as a gift after filming ended and she recently shared a picture of it to her Instagram account after fans were worried it had gone missing.

Daisy wrote: ''I can confirm Connell's chain is safe and sound along with Marianne's ring.''