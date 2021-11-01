Disney+ have announced 11 new cast members for the 'Hocus Pocus' sequel, including Hannah Waddingham and Tony Hale.
Hannah Waddingham and Tony Hale are among 11 new cast members for the 'Hocus Pocus' sequel.
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are returning for the long-awaited sequel to the 1993 fantasy film and Disney+ celebrated Halloween on Sunday (31.10.21) by revealing a host of names who will be joining them in the movie.
The streaming service tweeted: "The black flame candle is alight to the Sanderson sisters’ delight.
"Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, & Kathy Najimy shall soon return.
"Joined by new faces which you soon will learn.
"See more of the spellbinding cast in the next tweet.
"Enjoy this #Hallowstream treat.(sic)"
Their next tweet revealed the 'Ted Lasso' actress and the 'Arrested Development' star are on board for the project, as well as Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Sam Richardson - who was reported to have signed up last month - Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen.
They also confirmed original 'Hocus Pocus' actor Doug Jones will be involved in the sequel.
The original movie told the story of three witches being resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts, and the upcoming sequel will reportedly see three young women bring the Sanderson sisters back back to life.
The original film was initially viewed as a box-office flop, but has since become a cult classic. And in recent years, fans have urged the cast to reunite for a sequel.
Bette admitted earlier this year that she was really excited to star in the 'Hocus Pocus' sequel.
However, the Hollywood star - who turns 76 on December 1 - also joked about the challenge of shooting the film at her age.
Speaking about the project and where it stood at the time, she said: "They sent the script and we're really excited about it - we're up for it.
"Although I must say, I mean, the years have flown by and I am 75 and I do believe I can fly."
Bette also admitted that she loved shooting the original movie and couldn't wait to reunite with the cast for the sequel.
She shared: "I just loved making that movie. That was one of the most fun experiences I’ve ever had."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Olly Alexander AKA Years & Years pulls us into a sexy fantasy world in the trippy video for his latest single ‘Crave’.
Angry Birds Movie is a screen adaptation from the popular game in which we follow...
Redfoo talks about some of the ups and downs of working with three mischievous characters,...
Having literally gone from rags to riches, Alvin, Simon and Theodore didn't think their lives...
Red lives on a sun-kissed tropical island full of plenty of other vibrant flightless birds....
Mike's current life revolves around his girlfriend, a healthy amount of weed and his job...
Alvin, Simon and Theodore are preparing to embark on more mischievous adventures; venturing out on...
Sarah Ashburn is an FBI special agent with an unmatched record for closed cases. However,...
It's Sam's 'big day', today is the day he's set to meet with a publishing...
Watch the trailer for The Informant! Mark Whitacre is a successful businessman, he works at...
Stranger Than FictionTrailerOne morning, a seemingly average and generally solitary IRS agent named Harold Crick...
In Columbia Pictures' family-adventure comedy RV, an overworked Bob Munro (Robin Williams), his wife Jamie...