Hannah John-Kamen is to play the lead role in the 'Red Sonja' movie.

The 31-year-old actress has been tapped to star as the comic book hero in an upcoming flick. She has previously appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the villain Ava Starr/Ghost in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'.

Joey Soloway is directing the film and is also writing the script with Tasha Huo – a writer on the upcoming Netflix 'Tomb Raider' TV series.

In a statement, Soloway said: "Hannah is a very talented actress who we've been following for years and she is 'Red Sonja.'

"Her range, sensibilities and strength are all qualities we have been looking for and we couldn't be more excited to embark on this journey together."

'Red Sonja' was created in the 1970s by Roy Thomas and Barry Windsor-Smith for Marvel's 'Conan the Barbarian' comics. The character quickly became popular enough for her own spinoff series.

The character was renowned for her formidable fighting skills and forthright personality.

The 'Red Sonja' comics ended up leaving Marvel and ended up at Dynamite Entertainment, which is where Millennium Films are basing this adaptation.

'Red Sonja' was previously adapted for the big screen in 1985 with Brigitte Nielsen and Arnold Schwarzenegger starring in a movie directed by Richard Fleischer.

Numerous projects have bounced around Hollywood since without ever coming to fruition as Rose McGowan had been attached to play the character back in 2008.

Hannah's previous film credits include 'Ready Player One' and 'SAS: Red Notice' and she has recently wrapped production on the upcoming movie 'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City'.