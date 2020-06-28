Hank Marvin doesn't believe The Shadows will ever reform.

The iconic guitarist - who performed as part of the instrumental rock legends alongside Bruce Welch on and off from 1958 until 2015 - has suggested the band's time has passed.

He told Uncut magazine: ''It will take a miracle! When we did that last big tour with [Cliff Hall], it was such a lovely experience.

''We thought, the only time we'll ever do this again is possibly for a big charity thing.

''But it was 10 years ago, and as you get older it gets harder to get insurance for touring.

''What none of us would want to do is get together when we're past it. I'd rather leave it where it was.''

Meanwhile, Hank previously admitted he is always pleased to find out how the group - which was most recently completed by Brian Bennett, Mark Griffiths and Warren Bennett - has influenced other musicians.

He said: ''There are so many styles, so many approaches. Did you know Neil Young was a Shadows fan? That's intriguing.

''I've bumped into guys in heavy-metal bands who've told me I was their original guitar hero.

''I think of the guitar in terms of a voice. I was never interested in playing barrages of notes. I really just wanted to make it sing.''

And bandmate Bruce revealed his pleasant surprise at people's fond memories of the 'Apache' band - who famously spent time as the backing band for Sir Cliff Richard - and music they ''can't sing along to''.

He added: ''I'm amazed we lasted forever playing guitar instrumentals.

''People have nostalgic memories of music but you can't sing along to the Shadows. It's a unique spot, I guess.''