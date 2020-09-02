Halima Aden says Georgia May Jagger is an inspiration to her due to her environmental and sustainability work.

The 19-year-old Somali-American supermodel has proven to be a major inspiration herself due to her numerous achievements at such a young age, which include being the first Muslim homecoming queen at her high school in St. Cloud, Minnesota, being the first woman to wear a hijab in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant and being the first hijab-wearing model to walk the runway for Dolce & Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger and Moschino.

Halima - who moved to America after spending the first seven years of her life at the Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya - wants to create her own charity projects and initiatives and she is constantly impressed by 28-year-old Georgia's own work such as her ambassadorial role with Project 0, a new initiative which has been created to protect and clean up the world's oceans.

In an interview with HELLO! Canada, Haliuma - who is now a Pandora muse - said: ''Since I was a little girl, I always looked closest to the women around me for inspiration. Growing up, that was my mom. As I grew older, my girlfriends. Now, it's the women I work with, including the other Pandora muses. All the girls have one thing or another that I can look at and be like, 'Wow, this is something that I want to learn.' Whether it's Georgia [May Jagger], with all that she's passionate about in terms of sustainability and the work she does to protect the oceans, Larsen [Thompson] with her tech talk videos, or Margaret [Zhang] being a voice and an advocate for the women of China.''

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Halima has been part of the Allure Banding Together initiative which has seen her create hijabs with matching face coverings for women working on the frontline of health care.

Discussing her passion for the project, she said: ''Thanks to my team, I've still been busy. I haven't viewed this time as a staycation, but instead as a time to work and improve myself. I'm actually busier now than when I was travelling for work and doing photo shoots.

''One of my passion projects has been donating my time to Allure Banding Together. I designed hijabs with matching face coverings for women in health care - frontline workers. Instead of going behind the ears, these masks clip over the hijab, which saves them time. Amid a pandemic, time is everything!''