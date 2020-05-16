Hailey Bieber was ''ridden with guilt'' during the first six months of her marriage to Justin Bieber.

The model admits she really struggled in the first few months after she tied the knot with the 'Yummy' singer because she felt so guilty about going into a relationship without a clean slate.

She said: ''We all wish there were things we had never done and we all wish that there were decisions we didn't make and mistakes we didn't make but what I learned being married is that every mistake that I made and every bad decision I made - everything I was making myself feel guilty for - actually led to me getting married and it led to me being a wife.

''Probably for the first six or seven months of being married, I was just ridden with guilt. I wish I hadn't done this. I wish I had just walked into this clean and free and clean slate but what it taught me is that it's A, not realistic, and B, we all have guilt and we all shame for things we've done but it doesn't have to define who we are and it didn't have to define me in my relationship.''

And Hailey feared she couldn't handle their relationship to start with - because she had to take on a lot of ''responsibilities'' with Justin's health - but she knew God would ''never put her in a situation that she couldn't handle''.

Speaking to Natalie Manuel Lee for her Hillsong Channel show, 'Now With Natalie', she added: ''We went through a lot in the first six, seven months of our marriage. There was a lot going on with Justin's health and for me, taking on a responsibility like that was tough but I also know that God would never put me in a situation that I couldn't handle. I've just watched him evolve in the last year and I've watched our relationship evolve in a way that I know was only possible because Jesus is in the centre of it.''