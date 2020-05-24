Hailey Bieber was ''cautious'' about getting back with Justin Bieber.

The couple first dated until 2016, before splitting, and rekindling their romance a few years later and whilst they are happily married now, the model admits they had been ''hurt really bad by each other before''.

Speaking on their Facebook Watch show, The Biebers on Watch, she said: ''It was weird because we had been apart for so long. I was so cautious about the two of us because I think both of us had been hurt really bad by each other before ... Instead of it being this big fireworks, sparks flying moment ... I was super, super nervous and unsure. It took me time to not feel weird about it.''

Meanwhile, Hailey admitted she was ''ridden with guilt'' during the first six months of her marriage to Justin because she felt so guilty about going into a relationship without a clean slate.

She said: ''We all wish there were things we had never done and we all wish that there were decisions we didn't make and mistakes we didn't make but what I learned being married is that every mistake that I made and every bad decision I made - everything I was making myself feel guilty for - actually led to me getting married and it led to me being a wife.

''Probably for the first six or seven months of being married, I was just ridden with guilt. I wish I hadn't done this. I wish I had just walked into this clean and free and clean slate but what it taught me is that it's A, not realistic, and B, we all have guilt and we all shame for things we've done but it doesn't have to define who we are and it didn't have to define me in my relationship.''