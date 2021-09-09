Hailey Bieber, Travis Barker, Simone Biles and Billie Eilish are among the presenters at the MTV Video Music Awards 2021.

The star-studded ceremony takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on September 12, and the Doja Cat-hosted awards show will see major names handing out prizes on the night.

As well as the model, Blink-182 star, Olympic champion and 'No Time To Die' hitmaker, AJ McLean, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Billy Porter, Conor McGregor, 50 Cent, Cyndi Lauper, Fat Joe, Halle Bailey, Ja Rule, Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Nick Lachey, and Rita Ora will also take to the stage to present the winners with their accolades.

Travis is also set to perform on the night, giving the debut performance of his and Machine Gun Kelly's new track 'papercuts'.

The televised ceremony will also see Hailey's husband, Justin Bieber, return to the MTV VMAs stage for the first time in six years.

The last time the 27-year-old singer played the iconic awards show was in 2015 when he performed his popular hit 'What Do You Mean?'.

This year, the pop megastar leads the nominations at the upcoming ceremony, with nods in three of the top categories, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Best Pop.

The 'Yummy' hitmaker stars in the music video for the DJ Khaled and Drake track ‘Popstar’, which is nominated for Video of the Year and Best Direction, while ‘Peaches’ - which features Daniel Caesar and Giveon - is up for Best Collaboration, Best Pop, and Best Editing.

Justin's final nomination comes in the Best Cinematography category, where ‘Holy’ - his track with Chance The Rapper - is nominated.

Megan Thee Stallion is the next most-nominated artist with six nods, many of which come from her and Cardi B’s hit track ‘WAP’, which is up for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Hip-Hop.

The chart-topping rapper is also nominated for Artist of the Year, and she will compete against herself in the Best Hip-Hop category, as she also received a nomination for her feature on Lil Baby’s song ‘On Me’.

Several artists are tied for the third spot with five nominations, including Doja, Billie Eilish, Drake, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, and K-Pop sensations BTS.

Elsewhere, Foo Fighters will be honoured with the Global Icon trophy.

Other confirmed performers include Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Doja Cat, Foo Fighters, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, and Twenty One Pilots.

The MTV VMAs will be broadcast in the UK on Monday, September 13 at 9pm on MTV.