Hailey Bieber is seemingly set to launch a beauty brand called Rhode this year.

The 24-year-old model set up an Instagram page called Rhode - a nod to her middle name - and in the bio it teases that something is coming in 2021.

The account already has over 15,000 followers at the time of writing and is followed by Hailey.

Hailey and Justin, 26, previously tired to trademark Bieber Beauty with the United States Patent Office, however, it was rejected due to being too similar to previous trademarks submitted by her husband, pop megastar Justin Bieber.

Hailey's lawyers had insisted that Bieber Beauty has an “aura” that is “suggestive of a look, a lifestyle [and] an image … in which Mrs. Bieber walks."

However, they decided to ditch it altogether in the end and opt for Rhode, according to Page Six Style.

The Rhode trademark, with the same logo as the Instagram profile, includes beauty and wellness products such as deodorants, perfumes, haircare, and moisturisers and cleansers.

In September 2019, Hailey opened up about the Bieber Beauty trademark being rejected and hinted it could be a joint venture for the pair.

She said at the time: "Everybody thought the name was already taken, but actually my husband owns it.

"I couldn't register it myself, because Justin owns all trademarking for his last name.

"Honestly, that was more about being proactive. I'm not sure how I want to dip into that space and it's been a conversation between me and my husband.

"He thinks that's a space I should explore and I think it's actually a space that he could explore men's-wise."

Hailey also insisted she'd want to work on skincare, rather than cosmetics because make-up is such a "saturated space", while hailing the beauty empires fronted by the likes of Kylie Jenner and Rihanna.

She added: "I'd probably start with skincare and body. I'm such a big skin person and I love being in the sun and I love body lotion and hair products. I would probably go that way first before I would do make-up. Kylie's done such a great job with what she's doing with her brand [Kylie Cosmetics], Rihanna is doing such a great job with what she's doing with her brand [Fenty Beauty by Rihanna]. Then you've got Pat McGrath Labs and Charlotte Tilbury - it's a very saturated space."