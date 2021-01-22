Hailey Bieber has revealed one of the secrets behind her healthy and shiny hair is taking prenatal supplements.
Hailey Bieber "swears by" prenatal supplements to keep her hair healthy and shiny.
The 28-year-old model has revealed the secret to her luscious locks is taking vitamins intended for pregnant women, while not having her hair dyed all the time amid the COVID-19 pandemic has also worked wonders on her stunning blonde tresses.
She said: "My hair is so much healthier as a result of the pandemic. It’s because I’ve left it to its own devices and not dyed it in almost a year – aside from touching up the front slightly – but I really don’t care for highlights anymore.
Even so, I swear by prenatal supplements. I’ve gone through a lot of trial and error with supplements for healthy hair, but prenatal vitamins have been the most helpful. I can’t take biotin – if I do, I get really painful, deep breakouts. Most hair supplements marketed for growth don’t work for me, so I’ve been using prenatal vitamins for a while now as they give you essential nutrients, while keeping your skin and hair in great condition."
Hailey - who is married to pop star Justin Bieber - also revealed she is often seen with a "slicked back" hairstyle because she uses a bunch of hydrating oils and masks on her hair.
She added to SheerLuxe.com: "Day-to-day, slicked back hair is my go-to style. Most of the time it’s because I have about four different oils or masks in there and I like to let it sit. I’ll apply loads – castor oil, coconut oil and also Christophe Robin’s lovely nourishing formulas. I like to load my hair with hydrating products, put it up in a bun for two days and let everything absorb."
Meanwhile, Hailey recently revealed she tried following a plant-based diet in lockdown.
Alec Baldwin's niece decided quarantine would be a good time to make a change to her diet and whilst she gave the plant-based option a go for eight weeks, it wasn't for her.
She said: "I tried a plant-based diet for two months during quarantine. I felt great and I had a lot of energy, but it was not for me. I don't eat a strictly plant-based diet and I do still eat meat. I just don't eat a lot of it. I've picked up more fish, greens, and lentils."
