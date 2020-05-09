Hailey Bieber says scrutiny of her marriage to Justin Bieber has made her feel like ''less of a woman''.

The 23-year-old model married the 'Yummy' hitmaker in 2018, and has said it's ''not easy'' to deal with the criticisms they have received, especially when people draw ''comparisons'' between herself and Justin's former partners - most notably singer Selena Gomez.

Hailey and Justin, 25, were answering fan questions on their Facebook Watch show 'The Biebers on Watch' when one how they ''manage to be a couple when everyone feels like they have a say in their relationship.''

And the blonde beauty said: ''It is definitely not easy. Justin knows I have a hard time with the things people say and the ways people make comparisons ... The way they have made me feel like less of a woman.''

The model says she always tries to be the better person when things get too much, as she knows the trolls who criticise her are probably ''going through something bad'' themselves.

She added: ''I think when people have a lot to say or go out of there way to make people feel less than it is because they are going through something bad. It helps to remind myself that that person is going through something themselves.''

The couple also addressed the on and off relationship they had before they tied the knot, and Hailey insisted people ''don't know'' the full story.

She said: ''People think they know, they invent details that aren't even true. There is a lot people don't know.''

Meanwhile, Justin recently admitted he dealt with ''jealousy'' issues before marrying Hailey, and credited his spouse with making him realise where his downfalls were.

He explained: ''There's a lot of things that I needed to work on. Forgiveness things. Jealousy things. Insecurities that I needed to - that I didn't even realise I had until I chose to spend my life with you.

''I realise there was a lot of things - blind spots - in my life that I didn't realise I had. That was really hard to work through those things, but I think, you know, when you choose to look through those things, they actually - I feel like now that I've worked through a lot of that stuff, you and I are closer than ever.''