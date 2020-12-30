Hailey Bieber says the ocean is the key to her great skin.

The 24-year-old model credits her glowing complexion to spending time at the beach but she is also a fan of clean beauty products.

Hailey told BAZAAR.com: "My skin feels the best when I’ve been in the ocean. Salt water is the best skin healer for me, and I’ve found that nature can be the most soothing for my sensitive skin.

"My beauty philosophy is finding clean and nourishing products with ingredients from the Earth that are backed by science. I’ve recently discovered this whole world of natural beauty that I love."

Hailey used the Covid-19 lockdown as a chance to experiment with her skincare.

She said: "After the stay-at-home order took place, I started testing out different face masks and indulging in facial massage. I work with a massage therapist in LA who has taught me a lot about Gua Sha and I'm a big believer in facial massage to keep the skin looking fresh and young. It also feels so luxurious.

"I love to be able to like sweat in a steam and then follow it with cold water, especially during the flu season or if you feel a cold coming on. It’s a good stress-reliever too."