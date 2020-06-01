Hailey Bieber says it's ''healthy'' to discuss important topics such as racism.

The 23-year-old model believes people are often ''nervous'' about saying the ''wrong thing'' when it comes to speaking out about serious topics, but thinks conversation is ''so healthy'' so that others can ''respectfully'' correct those who do say the wrong thing.

She said: ''People get nervous to say the wrong thing, and I think this conversation is so healthy because it's not about saying the wrong thing. Even if we do say the wrong thing, getting corrected in love and respect and saying, 'I'm telling you this because we respect each other and I want you to understand.' ''

And her husband Justin Bieber agreed, saying he too has been scared to speak up in the past, but now feels ''shame'' about staying silent.

He added: ''I've been feeling shame in the sense of like, Why did it take these men being killed for me to almost take a blanket over my eyes. Why now? I do feel bad when it comes to that.''

The couple spoke as they chatted to political advocate and commentator Angela Rye during an Instagram livestream, where they discussed the recent death of George Floyd - who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes - and the protests that have ensued as a result.

Posting the chat on Instagram Hailey wrote in the caption: ''This week we had the pleasure of meeting and speaking with @AngelaRye. As a white woman, I know I am privileged, and I didn't always understand what that really meant. I will never understand what it's like to be racially profiled and targeted and wake up everyday uncertain if I could lose my life because of the color of my skin.

''Through this conversation with Angela I really just wanted to learn, to ask questions even if I thought they were the wrong question. I want to know better so I can do better and I will not stop asking these questions and having these conversations. I want to keep learning how to be an ally, and I refuse to keep walking through life being ignorant. #BlackLivesMatter (sic)''