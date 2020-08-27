Hailey Bieber says lockdown was like an ''extended honeymoon'' for her and her husband, Justin Bieber.

The model has really enjoyed quarantining with her spouse and spending ''a lot of time together'' during lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about lockdown, she said: ''We're still newly married. We'll be married for two years in September. It felt like a long, extended honeymoon where we got to hang. He's my best friend and it was nice for us to spend time together.''

And the 23-year-old star revealed her husband is enjoying spending time in his native Canada as he hasn't been there much since his childhood.

Speaking to Allure magazine, she shared: ''She hasn't spent that much time since he was really young. So in a way, it was really nice for him.''

Meanwhile, Justin and Hailey previously revealed they have been ''getting to know each other deeper'' over the last few months and have used their time together to strengthen their marriage and build their connection.

Reflecting on their summer, Hailey quipped that they didn't make any babies, whilst Justin added: ''We're still pretty newly married ... We've just been enjoying our time together and getting to know each other deeper.''

But the couple haven't just stayed at home for the whole time and have enjoyed road trips together and experiencing other parts of the country.

Justin revealed: ''We've been road tripping... just staying social distancing.''

Hailey added: ''It's just the two of us.''

And Hailey recently confessed the scrutiny of her marriage to Justin has made her feel like ''less of a woman''.

Asked how they ''manage to be a couple when everyone feels like they have a say in their relationship,'' she admitted: ''It is definitely not easy. Justin knows I have a hard time with the things people say and the ways people make comparisons .... The way they have made me feel like less of a woman ... I think when people have a lot to say or go out of their way to make people feel less than it is because they are going through something bad. It helps to remind myself that that person is going through something themselves.''