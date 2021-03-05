Hailey Bieber has become a global brand ambassador for Superga.

The 24-year-old model - who married Justin Bieber in 2019 - has made her debut as the Italian shoe brand's latest ambassador in an all-female led shoot for the brand's spring 2021 campaign

She said in a statement: "Superga is synonymous with Italy so when I was asked to become the brand's new ambassador, I immediately thought about how it's one of my favourite countries - I spent a part of my honeymoon there.

"I love the story and heritage of this brand. Superga is a shoe that has stayed true to its original and never gone out of style. It's timeless and classy and I feel it perfectly matches my personal style."

Hailey loves to mix up her style with a pair of sneakers with more "elevated pieces".

She explained to Elle Australia: "I feel like so much of my style is combining laid back pieces with more elevated pieces. For example, sweatpants with a pair of heels or a sexy little black dress with sneakers.

"I'm totally in love with the new Superga 2630 Stripe. I think that styled with jeans or with a biker short, a crop top and an oversize blazer it looks great. Another great combination could be with an oversized hoodie/sweatshirt worn as a dress."

Hailey worked with photographer Stevie Dance and fashion director Gabriella Karefa-Johnson on the campaign and believes supporting women is "hugely important".

She added: "I think supporting women is hugely important. There's no reason to be competitive, it's so draining. I think it's so much more fulfilling to cheer other people on and support other people's dreams and goals. I've learned so much over the last few years what it really means to support other women and I'm going to continue growing and finding more way to support my friends and my peers."