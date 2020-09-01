Hailey Bieber is jealous of her husband Justin Bieber's long eyelashes.

The 23-year-old model - who tied the knot with the 26-year-old singer in 2018 - has taken charge of her spouse's skincare routine in a bid to help him clear up his complexion.

But now, she is left envying his lengthy and luscious lashes as she admits she doesn't have the ''longest lashes in the world''.

Speaking to ELLE.com, she said: ''I don't consider myself as somebody who has the longest lashes in the world. It's fine. I've accepted it. I can live with it. They're visible, they're there, but they're not super long. My husband actually has way longer lashes than I do, and I get really annoyed.''

Luckily, the blonde beauty is now the face of BareMinerals' Strength & Length collection, which helps make-up lovers achieve fluttery eyelashes and bushy brows with a collection of mascaras and gels with a serum-infused formula.

Discussing the collaboration, Hailey said of the collab: ''It's a very nostalgic feeling for me. My attachment to BareMinerals came when I was young because my mom used it when I was a kid. My mom would use their products on me when I had ballet recitals and stuff like that. I just felt like my partnership and getting to work with them felt really organic. They've been one of the only people in the make-up and beauty space that has been clean for many years.''

However, Hailey has taken better care of her skin and facial features lately after being reckless in her teens, having plucked her eyebrows into thin lines.

Hailey explained: ''When I was a teenager, I plucked my eyebrows really badly. I went through that phase where I thought a thin eyebrow was the way to go. So after I went through that, I let them grow in thick and not really have a shape. Once they came back in, I started slowly getting them shaped. I do think castor oil does help them to grow. When I was trying to get them to grow back in, I put castor oil on them every night.''