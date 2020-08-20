Hailey Bieber's sister Alaia Baldwin has given birth to a baby girl, meaning her sibling is an aunt for the first time.
Hailey Bieber has become an aunt for the first time, after her sister Alaia Baldwin gave birth.
Alaia, 27 - the eldest daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin - welcomed a daughter, Iris, into the world on Monday (17.08.20), and she and her little one are ''happy and healthy''.
She wrote on Instagram: ''IRIS ELLE ARONOW!Born on 8/17/2020, 6lbs 11oz. She is absolutely perfect, we are all happy and healthy. Thank you so much @drthaisaliabadi for making our experience go as smoothly and as beautifully as I ever could have imagined. We love you! (sic)''
Hailey responded: ''My perfect baby girl and her BAD A** warrior mommy (sic)''
Following the announcement, Hailey - who is married to Justin Bieber - also took to her Instagram Stories to admit it had been tough keeping the news a secret this week.
She wrote: ''been hard to keep this to myself, my beautiful niece is here and she is perfect.
''Auntie Hails loves you soooo much (sic)''
Alaia announced in April that she and her husband Andrew Aronow were expecting a child together, and she shared a picture of him kissing her baby bump.
She wrote alongside the image: ''I made something extra special for @andrewaronow's birthday this year..... #BABYARONOW coming to ya August 2020 #it'sagirl #happybirthday and #yourewelcome (sic)''
Hailey couldn't contain her excitement as she took to the comments to express her joy at becoming an aunt.
She wrote: ''My niece
''Screaming!!!! (sic)''
Hailey also shared Alaia's post on her own Instagram Story, where she wrote: ''I'm gonna be an Aunty!!!!!! (sic)''
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
"The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas" is one unapologetic goofball of a movie. It makes...