Hailey Bieber uses TikTok-popular Starface pimple stickers.

The 24-year-old model uses the fun patches as part of her night-time skincare routine.

Speaking in a YouTube clip, she said: "I find that when I’m working a lot and I have a lot of different make-up put on my face … my skin is just insanely sensitive, so I find that I break out.

"I really, really love the little Starface pimple stickers. They totally help heal a pimple way faster, so if I’m breaking out I will always sleep with one of these on. And they look cute! I’m never mad at a cute little situation.”

Hailey also revealed that she aims to look like a "glazed doughnut" before she goes to bed.

After using a cleansing balm to remove her make-up, she will use a milky cleanser to sink into her porse.

She explained: “I’m going to start with an oil cleanser because I have a lot of make-up on and I don’t use make-up wipes … It’s honestly made the biggest difference in my skin."

The blonde beauty - who is married to pop superstar Justin Bieber - also swears by the Biba Los Angeles Plant Stem Cell Peptide Serum, for the ultimate glow.

She added: “My standard when I go to bed at night is that if I’m not getting into bed looking like a glazed doughnut, then I’m not doing the right thing. Find yourself a moisturizer that helps you look like a glazed doughnut at the end of the day.”

Hailey recently admitted she prefers not to do "full glam" when she is not working to help maintain her flawless complexion.

She said: "I would say the days of doing full-on glam for fun myself even before COVID were few and far between. I'm way more into skincare, and I'm just always getting my make-up done for work so I tend to stick more to the really chill, 'no make-up make-up' and focus on keeping my skin healthy."